Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart

By WDIV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WDIV) - A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s just so tragic,” Joanna Sisk said. “Kind of like Romeo and Juliet.”

Like the star-crossed lovers, Sisk’s parents Leslie and Patricia McWaters died a minute apart.

“One wouldn’t have wanted to be without the other,” Sisk said.

The couple were married for more than 47 years, inseparable since the day they met.

The great-grandparents passed away in the hospital from COVID-19.

“But I can tell you this, that when they passed, we really do think that Mom, the boss, she definitely went to his room and took him by the hand and said, ‘Come on, LD. Let’s go,’” Sisk said.

Patricia McWaters was a no-nonsense surgical nurse and Leslie McWaters was a fun-loving truck driver. Somehow their personalities were a perfect fit.

“Overall, I think that it was just give and take,” Sisk said. “They picked their battles.”

The coronavirus, however, was a battle this elderly couple couldn’t win.

“It’s tough enough to lose one parent, but this was the worst,” Sisk said.

Like so many who’ve lost loved ones to the virus, Sisk says it’s agonizing to hear others brush off the risk.

“People were talking about it and not knowing that my parents were in the hospital, both fighting for their lives with it,” Sisk said. “I just had tears streaming down my cheeks, listening to them. Our entire family is completely devastated.”

