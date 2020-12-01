Reynolds calls on Congress for relief, reports many Iowa COVID-19 indicators improving

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - During her update Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds called on Congress to “do their job” and pass a relief package for small businesses.

“It’s time for Congress to come together and get a relief package passed and get some relief to our small businesses and Iowa families that are suffering,” she said. “They

Reynolds said there isn’t enough state funding to provide further assistance to Iowa.

Citing falling new case numbers and positivity rates during increased testing periods, Reynolds said Iowa is seeing slow, steady progress in the fight against COVID-19, though cases continue to rise in long-term care facilities.

The governor said Tuesday that November showed steady signs of improvement. During the first week of November, public health labs reported more than 28,000 new cases with 32% positivity. The following week, Nov. 8-14, nearly 30,000 new cases were reported with a positivity rate just under 29% as hospitalizations climbed at an alarming rate.

On Nov. 10 and 16, additional mitigation efforts were put in place, including mask requirements indoors, limitations on bars and restaurants, restrictions on some organized sports, reduction in elective medical procedures, and limitations on indoor gatherings to 15 people. The following week, Nov. 15-21, was a “slight improvement, but still too high,” Reynolds said; more than 24,000 new positive cases were reported, with a positivity rate of 21%. But COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked this week at 1,510, she said.

During the last week in November, Iowa saw its most significant progress in weeks, Reynolds said, with more than 14,200 new cases and a positivity rate of 16%.

Even though testing stopped on Thanksgiving, more than 95,000 were tested last week — several thousand more than were tested during the first week in November, the governor said.

“Further results indicate that the decline in cases and positivity isn’t simply because of the holiday,” Reynolds said.

Hospitalizations have been decreasing almost day-over-day since the peak on Nov. 17, she said.

But as cases continue to rise in long-term care facilities, Iowa’s public health and inspection and appeals departments are working with long-term care facilities across the state to mitigate spread.

While cautiously optimistic, Reynolds said officials will be closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as well as positivity rates, in the run-up to Christmas. Meanwhile, the average of daily deaths continues to climb: Iowa posted 24 deaths and 1,906 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, while hospitals reported 1,172 patients with COVID-19, up 10 from the day before.

Council Bluffs update: Reynolds also announced that the Test Iowa site at the Western Trails Historic Center in Council Bluffs site will be relocated next week to the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency facility at 3236 Nebraska Ave., and will open for testing at 8 a.m. Dec. 7. The remaining Test Iowa cites had already been relocated to enclosed buildings to provide protection from winter elements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

