Advertisement

CHI Health unveils COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Rapid testing
Rapid testing(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the heels of news about the Moderna vaccine possibility being approved soon, CHI Health unveiled its plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine during its weekly update Tuesday.

Dr. Cliff Robertson and Health Pharmacy Division Vice President Mike Tiesi talked about when CHI Health expects the vaccine will be available and how the Nebraska health system plans to administer the vaccine to its frontline workers across the state.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pete Ricketts answers questions after an update on the Nebraska COVID-19 response.
Ricketts extends Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions through December
A sledgehammer and an alarm that’s not tripped by breaking glass are a prescription for an...
Gretna pharmacy burglars steal Xanax, codeine, asthma inhalers
Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
58-year-old Brian Egley of Murray, Nebraska was arrested for intentional animal cruelty...
Murray man arrested for shooting dog in soybean field
Experts are still studying Bamlanivimab, but one woman from Lincoln says she felt better within...
COVID-19 patient touts Bamlanivimab treatment

Latest News

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a monitor...
‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow