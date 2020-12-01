CHI Health unveils COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the heels of news about the Moderna vaccine possibility being approved soon, CHI Health unveiled its plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine during its weekly update Tuesday.

Dr. Cliff Robertson and Health Pharmacy Division Vice President Mike Tiesi talked about when CHI Health expects the vaccine will be available and how the Nebraska health system plans to administer the vaccine to its frontline workers across the state.

