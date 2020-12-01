Joslyn Castle closing to inside visitors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing here in the Heartland.

The rising numbers are forcing Joslyn Castle to close their doors.

“Watching the numbers it just seemed to indicate, this might be a good time to try and help control the numbers by just taking a little break,” Keith Hart, manager of programs at Joslyn Castle said.

The break for Joslyn’s Castle will last the next two months until January 31st.

This marks the second time in a year the historic doors will be closed to visitors.

“We don’t really want to encourage people to gather in groups when it’s just not the safest thing to do,” Hart said.

Generally, December means elaborate decorations and celebrations inside of the castle.

Now, guests will have to watch the celebrations online or from the castle grounds.

“There will be another December next year,” Hart said with a chuckle.

Combined, Joslyn Castle will have been closed for four months in 2020 and one month in 2021.

While they’re doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, it’s putting them in a tough financial spot, that’s why donating in this year’s Giving Tuesday is so important.

“Figuring out ways that we want this community to look the same, maybe even better when we hit our new normal, is really the goal,” Majorie Maas, executive director of Share Omaha said. “We don’t want those arts and culture organizations to take so much of a hit that they have to close permanently.”

Hart hopes their decision might inspire other holiday favorite spots to reconsider their plans.

“If the fact that we closed our doors to help reduce the risk for a little while, I hope somebody else follows that example,” Hart explained. “We didn’t want to be the last one to arrive at that decision when it’s clearly the right thing to do.”

Joslyn Castle’s virtual celebrations kick off tonight at 6 p.m. with their virtual tree lighting ceremony.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.