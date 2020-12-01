Gretna pharmacy burglars steal Xanax, codeine, asthma inhalers

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A recent burglary raises concern about dangerous street drugs hitting the metro.

The thieves were caught on camera and they knew what to look for and steal.

A sledgehammer and an alarm that’s not tripped by breaking glass are a prescription for an after-hours drug theft from a Gretna pharmacy.

“This is particularly concerning because of how organized this crime was, and the fact that these drugs are very easily hidden, changed, or disguised,” said Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Matt Barrall.

The suspects appear to know exactly what drugs to steal and where to find them on the shelf. One grabs bottles containing a total of 330 Xanax tablets. Several others are filled with promethazine, some mixed with codeine.

An online warning states misuse can lead to overdose and death.

“And it’s completely unknown what percentage of the drug you would get so overdoses are highly likely,” Barrall said.

The burglars didn’t overdo it looking for which drugs to steal. They spent just two minutes inside the pharmacy.

The sledgehammer one suspect is holding and the sweater he’s wearing both have tags like they’ve been recently purchased -- but unlike network TV shows when you zoom in it’s not clear where they came from.

Using plastic trash containers to carry the stolen drugs, the burglars head for the back door grabbing two unopened boxes along the way.

One contained asthma inhalers -- the other a hundred tablets for blood sugar control.

The investigator hopes a possible reward will sweeten the chances of a tip identifying the suspects.

The stolen drugs were not at the level that requires narcotics to be locked in a safe.

The pharmacy has an alarm system that went off when the burglars opened the back door but they had left by the time deputies were called.

If you can identify the suspects call Sarpy county Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP.

