Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looks for 3 missing juveniles

police
police(wagm)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three girls who left the UtaHalee Academy without permission on November 18.

According to a report released on Monday, 17-year-old Cierra Doyen, 15-year-old Tori Holgate, and 16-year-old Nyla Lucas are who are reported missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911.

Council Bluffs’ Test Iowa site changing locations