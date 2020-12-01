Advertisement

Doctors debunk supplements as COVID cure

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recently some have falsely promoted more homeopathic remedies to prevent COVID.

“I don’t understand why the Med Center isn’t preaching zinc and vitamin D, vitamin C ,I have not heard one thing and that’s really frustrating for me,” One woman as a recent mask ordinance meeting said.

And there’s a simple reason behind why doctors haven’t.

“It may help with tuning up your immunity logical system they may help providing in maintaining your overall health but there is very little information to suggest that they’re going to be successful in preventing you from getting infected if you’re exposed to the virus,” Head of Infectious Disease for UNMC Dr. Mark Rupp said.

Dr. Rupp said while underlying health conditions can make you more vulnerable to COVID-19, even the healthiest person can be at extreme risk.

“Likewise with zinc people have been thinking for a long time that taking zinc somehow protects you from other respiratory viruses like the common cold but that’s pretty much been debunked,” Dr. Rupp said.

Dr. Rupp said it’s important to eat a healthy diet, exercise, and make sure that you are taking a vitamin D supplement, especially during the dark winter months to live a healthy life. But it’s social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing that will protect you from COVID,

There is some evidence that shows if you do have low vitamin D you might be more at-risk of having extreme symptoms, but taking a multivitamin is not going to prevent you by any means from getting the virus.

