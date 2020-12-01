Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet and cool through the week

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies helped to push temperatures above average this afternoon with highs topping out near 50 degrees. However clouds are rolling in this evening, and will continue to thicken a bit late this evening and overnight. Those clouds will help to slow our cool down, with temperatures holding steady in the low 30s after sunset. We will eventually slip to around 25 by morning around the metro.

Expect more clouds throughout the day Wednesday, especially in the morning hours. We’ll see a northeasterly breeze as well, but despite the clouds and wind temperatures likely still climb above average for early December. Highs in the mid 40s expected around the metro, average highs sit at 40 for this time of year. Clouds will hang around into Thursday along with the north wind, keeping us cool with highs in the low 40s. Sunshine returns on Friday helping to warm us just a touch, highs in the upper 40s Friday afternoon.

The quiet weather pattern continues over the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures hold steady in the middle 40s through the weekend and right on into early next week. By Tuesday, we may see a little bump in temperatures as south winds take over, pushing highs into the middle 50s, with the potential for a few spots to climb close to 60 by Wednesday. Still little to no rain or snow in the forecast for the next 6 to 10 days.

