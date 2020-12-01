Council Bluffs’ Test Iowa site changing locations

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - One of the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing sites is changing locations.

Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said a site in Council Bluffs will make a move to prepare for colder weather.

The testing site at the Western Historic Trails Center might not be ideal after winter sets in.

The big tent at this testing site is the only thing standing between the elements and the people being tested.

Iowa had to make changes -- the state had already made changes at four other testing sites.

“Over the last several weeks four out of the five state-operated Test Iowa sites have been successfully relocated to enclosed buildings,” Reynolds said during her address.

The site in Council Bluffs has been the only one remaining without an enclosed building secured for winter operations until now.

Reynolds announced the testing site will move to a site at 3236 Nebraska Ave.

The state worked with local officials to make the move possible.

Matt Wyant, director of planning and development in Pottawattamie County, hopes the indoor facility will encourage more people to come out and get tested even when the cold and snow hit the area.

“They’ll be able to circle around the building, come through the drive-thru, heated area of the bay, and then back out. It will keep all of our supplies and personnel out of the weather,” Wyant said.

The Test Iowa site at the Western Historic Trails Center will shut down at the end of the week.

The new site will open on Dec. 7 at 8 a.m.

The location near 32nd and Nebraska avenue is owned by Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, that agency donated the site for COVID testing.

