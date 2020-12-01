Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Quiet with clouds increasing later today

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of the day will be nice with mostly sunny skies, but you’ll notice clouds roll in by mid-afternoon.

forecast
The quiet weather pattern sticks around for another day. Winds in the range of 5 - 10mph out of the south and sunshine will help us warm up a bit more than yesterday. So we’re looking for highs in the lower to mid 40s. A system that will bring rain and snow to Kansas will only throw some clouds our way as it passes by between now and Thursday.

After that, we don’t see any big precipitation chances for the next 10 days. Lots of sunshine and temperatures slightly above average which is around 40 degrees.

