Two vaccines could reach Omaha in December

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First -- it’s Pfizer and now Moderna.

Two COVID-19 vaccines could be available in December.

If the FDA gives Pfizer the go-ahead next week -- 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of the year.

A game-changer, really.

Now there’s a second vaccine with equally promising results.

Monday morning -- Moderna said its vaccine in clinical trials is indicating it’s 94 percent effective.

The trial is 30,000 people -- half get the shot -- half get a placebo.

Of the 196 cases of people who got COVID-19 -- 185 of them were getting the placebo -- not the vaccine. And the severe cases were all in the placebo group.

Deb Peterson of Omaha is part of the Moderna clinical trial. She spoke about why she decided to take part in this phase three.

“I don’t have a science background. It’s accounting. I just felt that with a lot of family and friends who are doctors and nurses and front line workers -- and teachers -- when I see what they’re going through - we need to do everything we can to get this done with and move on with our life and business and family and celebrations,” she said.

Peterson added that she is a hugger -- so having to hold that back during a pandemic has been tough.

She received two injections -- 30-days apart -- but at this point, she doesn’t know if she received the vaccine or placebo.

While Pfizer has said if it gets FDA permission next week -- its vaccines could ship 24 hours later -- which means around 38,000 doses for Nebraska -- with health care workers first in line.

Moderna is asking for emergency use a week later -- so that means we could have two vaccines out before Christmas.

