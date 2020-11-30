Advertisement

Two vaccines could reach Omaha in December

By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First -- it’s Pfizer and now Moderna.

Two COVID-19 vaccines could be available in December.

If the FDA gives Pfizer the go-ahead next week -- 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of the year.

A game-changer, really.

Now there’s a second vaccine with equally promising results.

Monday morning -- Moderna said its vaccine in clinical trials is indicating it’s 94 percent effective.

The trial is 30,000 people -- half get the shot -- half get a placebo.

Of the 196 cases of people who got COVID-19 -- 185 of them were getting the placebo -- not the vaccine. And the severe cases were all in the placebo group.

Deb Peterson of Omaha is part of the Moderna clinical trial. She spoke about why she decided to take part in this phase three.

“I don’t have a science background. It’s accounting. I just felt that with a lot of family and friends who are doctors and nurses and front line workers -- and teachers -- when I see what they’re going through - we need to do everything we can to get this done with and move on with our life and business and family and celebrations,” she said.

Peterson added that she is a hugger -- so having to hold that back during a pandemic has been tough.

She received two injections -- 30-days apart -- but at this point, she doesn’t know if she received the vaccine or placebo.

While Pfizer has said if it gets FDA permission next week -- its vaccines could ship 24 hours later -- which means around 38,000 doses for Nebraska -- with health care workers first in line.

Moderna is asking for emergency use a week later -- so that means we could have two vaccines out before Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
Gov. Pete Ricketts answers questions after an update on the Nebraska COVID-19 response.
Ricketts extends Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions through December
Shoplifters sent a security guard to the hospital after stealing from Oak View Mall and then...
Security guard run over by shoplifters at Oak View Mall
(MGN)
Sunday Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 471 new cases, 3 deaths
(MGN)
Saturday Nov. 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 282 new cases, 2 deaths

Latest News

At Papillion Manor, they’re decking the yards and setting up twice as many Christmas...
Papillion Manor’s Christmas decorations aim to bring cheer to residents as vaccine nears
At Papillion Manor, they’re decking the yards and setting up twice as many Christmas...
More Christmas decorations at retirement home
2nd vaccine maker asks for emergency use
2nd vaccine maker asks for emergency use
The owner of an Omaha small business is hoping her store doesn’t get lost in the Cyber Monday...
Omaha’s Legend Comics & Coffee suffers website hack before Cyber Monday
Renters across the country are staring down the last of pandemic protections, and for those...
Metro area renters fear end of pandemic protections