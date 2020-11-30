Papillion Manor’s Christmas decorations aim to bring cheer to residents as vaccine nears

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion care center is putting an extra sparkle in Christmas this year, they’re hoping to spread some joy to their residents who’ve had to make major adjustments as they make their way through the pandemic.

At Papillion Manor, they’re decking the yards and setting up twice as many Christmas decorations than in years past.

This year, Christmas decorations mean a little bit more.

“It’s really important that they have the opportunity to celebrate. I think through the pandemic and through 2020 there hasn’t been a lot of things to celebrate -- so to give them something that will make them smile,” said Linnea Detrick, administrator at Papillion Manor.

This year officials are also inviting families out, to decorate the windows of their loved ones.

“We have tremendous family support as well as community support here in Papillion. We’re very fortunate to be able to have families come and decorate. We’ve had community members come and drop things off to help with the decorations,” Detrick said.

The decorations will help get the residents through the Christmas season. But the residents and the administration here are keeping their eyes on the big Christmas present this year: a vaccine to stop COVID-19 and hopefully, residents of care centers will be some of the first in line to get the shot.

“It’s been such a long journey. Our residents and their families truly have had to sacrifice the most during this because they’ve been in their rooms since the start and so to have the opportunity to have something tangible can make them better and keep them protected from this virus -- I think brings so much joy,” she said.

Staff at Papillion Manor believe more and more families will come out to dress windows as we move deeper into the Christmas season.

An advisory panel for the CDC will decide on what groups will receive early doses of the vaccine.

