Omaha’s Legend Comics & Coffee suffers website hack before Cyber Monday

By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an Omaha small business is hoping her store doesn’t get lost in the Cyber Monday rush.

Legend Comics & Coffee closed its doors to in-person shopping right when the coronavirus hit and the store didn’t get much help in keeping its name out on the internet.

Big retailers are hoping for a big day on Cyber Monday.

But Legend owner Wendy Pivonka will be on the cyber sidelines -- because right before the virus hit, their website took a major hit.

“We had our host do some research and they told us that they had found remnants of what used to be our website but it had been hacked and when the hackers were done using it to wipe their footprint they took everything so they wiped it out completely,” Pivonka said.

She said they didn’t sell directly on the website but the site did send clients to eBay and advertise the store, now they have to change gears.

“It just made us definitely focus on the other avenues -- Facebook, other social media platforms to really get the name out,” Pivonka explained.

Wendy says they were not in a position to rebuild the website from scratch, and it left them in a bad position for what she calls the pandemic recession. She had to cut hours and reduce staff.

“But what can you do but just make the best of the moment? I mean, there are so many worst things happening to so many people out there so I still have to feel fortunate for what I do have, for what’s remaining, you know. I’m still open,” Pivonka said.

Legend has been open for walk-in business for the last three weeks.

