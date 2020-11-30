Advertisement

Omaha native named chief spokesperson for VP-elect Harris

By KSNB Local4 and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(KSNB) - Nebraska native and Creighton graduate Symone Sanders has been named senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

6 News first brought you word of this in November; news of her confirmation came Sunday as President-elect Joe Biden named an all-female senior communication team.

Sanders served as a senior advisor on the Biden-Harris campaign. In 2016, Sanders became the youngest presidential press secretary while working on U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’s then-presidential campaign.

Before joining the Biden-Harris campaign, Sanders was a CNN political commentator and served as principal of the 360 Group LLC, where she provided strategic communications guidance to organizations, businesses, individuals, campaigns, and candidates.

Sanders is the former chair of the Coalition of Juvenile Justice Emerging Leaders Committee and former member of the Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice, where she worked to raise the profile of young voices in the fight for juvenile justice reform and bring millennial perspectives to policy conversations.

Other announcements on Sunday include Biden’s campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield serving as his White House communications director. Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.

Four of the seven top communications roles at the White House will be filled by women of color.

It’s the first time the entire senior White House communications team will be entirely female.

6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

