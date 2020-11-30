Nebraska certifies 2020 General Election results

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Canvas Board announced Monday the certification of the 2020 General Election results and stated no major problems were noted by the board.

Iowa also certified their results Monday.

Four Nebraska races for natural resource districts qualified for automatic recounts but the candidates in three of the races waived the right to a recount.

The recount for the Lower Platte North NRD Sub 5 will take place Dec. 2 as the candidates are separated by one vote. The results of that race will be certified Dec. 4.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen remarked the election was a success even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Nov. 3 general election was historic in a number of respects. More Nebraskans voted in our 2020 general election in the history of our state,” Evnen said.

Dep. Secretary for Elections Wayne Bena said all Nebraska counties received new ballot-counting machines and the state received high marks for election security.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.