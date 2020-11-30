Advertisement

Murray man arrested for shooting dog in soybean field

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 58-year-old Brian Egley of Murray, Nebraska was arrested for intentional animal cruelty Saturday after being accused of shooting a dog in a soybean field and then driving away.

According to court documents, individuals were fishing nearby when they heard a single gunshot followed by a dog yelping. A vehicle was then reportedly seen fleeing the area.

The individuals were able to identify the license plate as well as find the dog in the field still alive. The dog was put down by the deputy.

According to the documents, Police contacted Egley at his residence where he first denied shooting the dog and then explained that he was caring for an injured family member and that the dog would make it overwhelming.

