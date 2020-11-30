Advertisement

Monday Nov. 30 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 427 new cases, 6 deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 427 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday and six deaths.

The new community total is 39,995 positive cases.

The deceased were detailed as a man and a woman in their 50s, a man and a woman in their 60s, and two men over 80.

The death toll in Douglas County is now 329.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 70 percent occupancy, with 433 beds available.

ICU beds are occupied at 77 percent with 78 beds available. There are 404 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 108 receiving ICU treatment.

A total of 20,496 residents have recovered.

We're all tired of COVID-19, but the fact is: COVID-19 is not tired of us. This pandemic is not over and cases are still...

Posted by CDC on Saturday, November 28, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Nov. 29 COVID-19 update
Nov. 28 COVID-19 update
Nov. 27 COVID-19 update
Nov. 26 COVID-19 update
Nov. 24 COVID-19 update
Nov. 23 COVID-19 update
Nov. 22 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
Gov. Pete Ricketts answers questions after an update on the Nebraska COVID-19 response.
Ricketts extends Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions through December
Shoplifters sent a security guard to the hospital after stealing from Oak View Mall and then...
Security guard run over by shoplifters at Oak View Mall
(MGN)
Sunday Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 471 new cases, 3 deaths
(MGN)
Saturday Nov. 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 282 new cases, 2 deaths

Latest News

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis.
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis
Air Ambulance calls spike amid pandemic
Air ambulance calls spike amid COVID-19 pandemic
Even this time of year, it's important to stay active.
Great ways to enjoy winter during a pandemic