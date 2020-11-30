Monday Nov. 30 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 427 new cases, 6 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 427 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday and six deaths.

The new community total is 39,995 positive cases.

The deceased were detailed as a man and a woman in their 50s, a man and a woman in their 60s, and two men over 80.

The death toll in Douglas County is now 329.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 70 percent occupancy, with 433 beds available.

ICU beds are occupied at 77 percent with 78 beds available. There are 404 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 108 receiving ICU treatment.

A total of 20,496 residents have recovered.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

