Metro area renters fear end of pandemic protections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Renters across the country are staring down the last of pandemic protections, and for those struggling in the Metro it’s a scary time.

“It’s really hard out here, it’s really hard. You know, you can’t get behind, and when you get behind it’s a struggle, a real struggle,” said Margaret Boswell. “I had a daycare job and then with the pandemic, we had to close our daycare. And then the child I was taking care of at home - he had to leave”.

She’s doing her best to keep food on the table, and a roof over her granddaughter’s head.

“I’m raising a grandchild, and with the state it was hard. I couldn’t get the food stamps, I have to do the pantries,” said Boswell, noting coming up with rent is hard too. “I got behind twice and had to get assistance, and then you know, the electricity is just unbelievable and everything.”

Organizations helping people out are bracing for what’s to come. “We’re heading toward a perfect storm,” said Randy McCoy, Executive Director, MAACH, noting two critical safety nets are about to end.

“The federal funds through the cares act are set to expire on December 30, so those will no longer be available in the new year,” said McCoy. “And the eviction moratorium by the CDC ends on December 31 of this year.”

The pandemic, however, isn’t expected to end anytime soon.

“There are still thousands of people across the community, if not more, who are behind on rent, or aren’t sure how they’re going to pay rent in the coming months,” said McCoy. “and people had been impacted all along, but had some measure of savings or cushion are kind of newly coming to that point.”

And, they’re looking to Washington for a long-awaited follow-up to the CARES Act.

“Congress will be in session again between now and the end of the year, so there will be an opportunity to work on that,” said McCoy. “Whether legislation can get passed, is I think, the bigger question.”

As for Margaret Boswell, there’s a lot looming. “After December, I really don’t know what we’ll do,” said Boswell. “You know if all of the funds run out and with this electricity and gas, especially the gas for the winter months I can only pray for what we’ll do then.”

An estimated $20 million in rent assistance has already been dolled out across the metro, whether it be through federal or philanthropic dollars. Another $8 million is expected to be needed through the first few months of the new year.

