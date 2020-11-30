Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cold night ahead, but abundant sunshine and seasonable highs return Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seasonable weather conditions return this week as we wrap up November and head into December.

Recapping this weekend - Saturday was gorgeous! Sunny skies and southwest winds warmed us to the 60° mark in Omaha, well above the average of 42°. A cold front moved through very early Sunday morning, shifting our winds and bringing back colder air. Highs Sunday only topped out at 40°, though temperatures felt like the 20s for most of the day. This was due to high winds from the NNW, gusting close to 50 mph in spots!

Winds back off tonight, especially after midnight (WOWT)

Thankfully, winds will back off tonight, especially after midnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the upper-teens and lower-20s, with wind chills in the low to mid-teens early Monday. Bundle up for your morning commute! Plentiful sunshine will warm us back into the lower-40s by the afternoon, with calmer winds only 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies again Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-40s. More clouds roll in for Wednesday and Thursday. At this time, precipitation looks to remain just to our west and then south late Wednesday into Thursday morning. I did include a slight chance for some snow flurries or a light snow shower south of Omaha Thursday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this forecast for our Stuff the Bus event!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Otherwise, expect a mostly dry 10-day forecast with highs warming into the 40s and 50s for the second half.

You can keep track of the hourly and extended forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.