Inmate dies at Nebraska prison; grand jury to investigate

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - An inmate has died at the state prison in Tecumseh, and a grand jury will be convened to investigate.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that 47-year-old Todd Shade died at the prison on Sunday.

The cause of Shade’s death has not been determined, but prison officials say he was being treated for a long-term medical condition. State law requires a grand jury investigation anytime someone dies in state custody.

Shade was serving a 100-year sentence on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He began serving his sentence in 1995.

