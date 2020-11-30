Finishing the Huskers season during the COVID-19 spike

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scott Frost confirms four-star receiver Marcus Fleming won’t be on the team anymore and wishes him the best. Later in Scott’s interview on a different question related to the class the Huskers will sign next month he did say he needs to make sure they are recruiting kids that are not only great athletes but will be great at Nebraska. He likes the class that is coming in, adding it’s really strong in some areas. It will be more regional because of COVID-19. Recruits from around the country could not come to Lincoln this fall on gameday and feel that experience.

Speaking of coronavirus, Scott is worried about the last three games, saying fingers crossed when it comes to “finishing this thing.” It’s vital to this program because it didn’t have bowl practice a year ago, there wasn’t spring practice and fall camp wasn’t normal, mostly without pads. There simply has not been the type of reps the coaching staff prefers, that’s a legitimate hurdle for a team using many young players.

As far the mistakes, Adrian Martinez says they are going to continue to hammer the details. That includes Cam Jurgens who he says is putting in the work. From a personnel perspective Scott Frost says the solution to Cam’s snapping problem is fixing it. Not finding another center, he says Cam is too good to not have on the field. They are doing everything they can to help him.

Travis Vokolek says the team needs to approach every week like it’s an Iowa week, he wants the team to continue to practice like it did last week adding guys we’re fired up. It showed on the field, the Huskers had the ball late with a chance to win it. It came down to mistakes, untimely mistakes. Which is why Adrian says they are hammering the details.

On Adrian’s performance Scott liked most of what the captain did, if there was something to improve on, it was his eyes in a couple spots. Adrian said he was comfortable against Iowa, no issue sharing time with Luke McCaffrey, it did not affect him.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.