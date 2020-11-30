David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly air settles in for the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and light winds this morning allowed temperatures to fall to their coldest point so far this season in the metro, with a low of 15 degrees reported at Eppley Airfield. Norfolk tied the coldest morning this fall with a low of 10 degrees. Lots of sunshine helped to slowly warm us back up to near 40 degrees, just slightly below average for the last day of November. We will see more clear skies tonight, but a south breeze should help to keep us from getting quite as cold as last night, with temperatures falling to around 20 degrees.

More sunshine is on the way for Tuesday morning, though we may see a few clouds in the afternoon. A slight southeasterly breeze will help to get us a little warmer with highs in the mid 40s. A north breeze returns on Wednesday, along with a few more clouds knocking us back into the lower 40s. Cloudy skies in the morning on Thursday and a continued north breeze will likely result in the coldest day of the week, with highs only in the upper 30s.

Sunny skies return for the end of the week, with slightly warmer temperatures as highs climb into the upper 40s for Friday and Saturday. We hold onto those upper 40s into early next week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures try to warm into the 50s by the middle of next week ahead of an approaching storm systems which is still about 10 days off.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.