COVID-19 testing expected to ramp up after Thanksgiving holiday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Monday after Thanksgiving was predicted to be another busy day for Eppley Airfield as more people return home from gathering for the holiday.

Health experts said once you get home, you should quarantine. They also suggest waiting five days before getting tested if possible.

“The incubation period for Covid-19 remains up to 14 days,” Phil Rooney, Resource Specialist with the Douglas County Health Department, said.

Rooney said more people are expected to visit a testing site in the days following Thanksgiving.

“We have seen after all the other holidays this year the number of cases has grown. And right now, we have more cases than previously,” he explained.

There was a line at a Test Nebraska site at the Oakview Mall monday morning. State officials said they’re seeing similar numbers of people getting tested as the previous week. They’re monitoring sites to see if adjustments need to be made. Officials also said the capacity is regulated to help prevent long wait times.

Rooney said there is a concern that after the holiday there may be a spike in cases.

“Cause now it will be a spike on top of a surge and that can put hospitals and healthcare workers in a very serious bind,” he said.

As of Monday evening Douglas County was in the “red zone.” That means that the risk of spread is severe.

Health Experts said if a person tests positive they need to immediately notify the people there were around. This especially includes those outside of the state.

Rooney said he knows that many are dealing with COVID fatigue, but urged people to continue to be responsible.

“I mean people are exhausted. Healthcare workers are exhausted. So please hang in there. And also think of healthcare workers who you may need if you get sick,” he added.

