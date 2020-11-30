Councilman Pete Festersen seeks re-election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen announced his intention to run for re-election to Omaha City Council District 1.

Festersen was elected to the City Council in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

The release announcing his plans for re-election states, “Festersen has prioritized public safety, deterred property crime and has supported initiatives that address poverty and unemployment.He has cut property taxes, voted against the restaurant tax and pushed for major pension reform.He renovated the Benson, Dundee and Florence Business Districts and has been a leader in the city’s diversity and inclusion efforts and COVID-19 response.

“During these challenging times, we need proven leadership that can bring people together to focus on the future of our community,” said Festersen.

