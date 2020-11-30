Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - A quiet but chilly pattern in place

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start to the new work week, and we’ll stay pretty close to seasonal temperatures throughout this week.

The quiet and dry weather pattern that has been with us for most of the year is set up once again. So we’re not seeing much of a chance of rain or snow over the next 10 days. Regardless of the quiet weather, we will stay chilly this week with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s.

We’re watching a very small chance of some light snow showers along the NE/KS border on Thursday. The majority of this system goes south of us, but it’s just close enough to include a 20% chance of some flurries south of the Metro. We’ll watch this, of course, but at the moment it doesn’t appear this one will bring us any impactful snow.

