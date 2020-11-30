Banton takes on leadership role for improved Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After finishing last season with 17 straight losses, it’s not hard to see the improvement of the Nebraska men’s basketball team three games into the 2020/21 season.

Although there are a lot of new faces in the program this year, maybe the most impressive is a guy who may be new to the court but isn’t new to Nebraska.

Sophomore guard Dalano Banton sat out last year, and since he made his debut last week, he’s been nothing short of impressive.

He’s filled the stat sheets in all three games and flirted with a triple-double all three times.

On Monday, head coach Fred Hoiberg talked about Banton’s leadership on and, more importantly, off the court.

Hoiberg said his play has no doubt been impressive, but the way he’s leading his teammates with his voice has been something Hoiberg has really enjoyed.

Banton said becoming a vocal leader was something he thought was needed after sitting back and just observing last year.

Even with almost an entirely new roster, the athletic guard from Canada thought someone needed to take on that role for the players.

He seems to be thriving at it, while also thriving on the court.

In the Huskers’ win over NDSU on Saturday, Banton scored 12 points, had nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Banton and the rest of his teammates take on South Dakota on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m.

