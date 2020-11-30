2nd annual Small Brewery Sunday celebrates Omaha beer companies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday was the second annual Small Brewery Sunday.

A day dedicated to encouraging people to get out and support their local brewery.

“It’s always beer-thirty”, laughed owner of Scriptown Brewing Company John Fahrer.

In Blackstone, Scriptown Brewing Company was one of several places involved with the event.

The day’s push to get a drink inside a local brewery is a welcome strategy for an industry hit hard this year.

“If they can help support the small breweries by picking up a growler especially if we should hit a red zone then bars will go to take out and delivery and carry out so picking up that beer and taking it out as one of the ways you can help support our race,” Governor Pete Riketts said while visiting Scriptown.

Some of the toughest pandemic restrictions have been put on establishments that serve food and alcohol which has put small locally-owned breweries in a bind this year.

“It’s hard when at the end of the day when you’re having to adapt so far beyond business models that you first created,” Lindsey Clements owner of Vis Major Brewing said.

And while Small Brewery Sunday wasn’t born from the pandemic, the second annual celebration comes out in a time that local shop owners say is needed.

“I think it’s great and it puts a focus on our industry, you know. Small Business Saturday was yesterday which we are a small business but again this puts the focus on us. It puts the focus on the beer, the neighborhood, the people, the friends, the families that come out here and share a beer with us,” said Fahrer.

Fahrer says by encouraging people to come out and have a beer he hopes it also helps neighboring businesses pick up some traffic today.

