Sunday Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 471 new cases, 3 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 471 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three deaths.

The new community total is 39,568 positive cases.

The deceased were detailed as a man in his 50s and two women in their 60s.

The death toll in Douglas County is now 323.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 70 percent occupancy, with 433 beds available.

ICU beds are occupied at 77 percent with 78 beds available. There are 404 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 108 receiving ICU treatment.

A total of 20,316 residents have recovered.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

