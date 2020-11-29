Nebraska MBB bounces back from Nevada loss, beats NDSU

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team got back in the win column Saturday after beating North Dakota State University 79-57.

Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 22 points.

It was a total team effort that started with an early Husker lead the team never gave up.

Big Red was especially impressive on the defensive end and showed off its length and athleticism.

Sophomore guard Dalano Banton once again came close to a triple double with 13 points, 8 assists, and nine rebounds.

That wrapped up the Golden Window Classic for Nebraska.

After the tournament had a lot of changing and moving parts, it appeared to be a great success, especially for the Huskers.

The team returns to the hardwood on Tuesday when they host South Dakota for an 8 p.m. tip.

