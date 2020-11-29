Creighton opens new campaign with win over NDSU

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 11th ranked Creighton Bluejays played its first game and got its first win in a 69 to 58 finish over North Dakota State University on Sunday.

Creighton was supposed to open its season on Wednesday at the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, but had to pull out of the tournament due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

The Bluejays were able to get healthy and pick up a game against the Bison, who were in Lincoln for the Golden Window Classic.

It was Marcus Zegarowski’s first game since he injured his right leg in a game where Creighton won a share of the BIG EAST title last season in the final regular season game.

Zegarowski struggled shooting, but still scored timely baskets and contributed in other ways.

He finished with 12 points, six assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes.

Christian Bishop led the Jays with 16 points.

Mitch Ballock, who scored the team’s first points of the season with an early three pointer, reached 1,000 career points in the first half of the game.

Ballock needed 8 points, he finished with 11.

Creighton returns to the hardwood on Tuesday when they host the cross-town Mavericks from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

