Security guard run over by shoplifters at Oak View Mall

By Alex McLoon
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shoplifters sent a security guard to the hospital after stealing from Oak View Mall and then hitting the guard with their truck.

A Dillard’s employee said two shoplifters sprinted through these doors as they were chased by a security guard.

When they were getting away, they hit the guard with their truck and had to be taken to a local hospital.

Omaha police are on the shoplifters’ trail. They’re searching for two suspects: a white man and white woman who got away in a white Ford pick-up truck. Police say it has two toolboxes on the sides of the bed in case you spot it.

The security guard was sent to Bergan Mercy. Police weren’t able to specify the injuries.

Officers are now reviewing surveillance video to track down the two shoplifters.

