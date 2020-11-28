Saturday Nov. 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 282 new cases, 2 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 282 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new community total is 39,107 positive cases.

Two new deaths have been reported. One man and one woman over the age of 80 years old have died.

The death toll in Douglas County is now 320

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 73 percent occupancy, with 400 beds available.

ICU beds are occupied at 71 percent with 96 beds available. There are 403 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 106 receiving ICU treatment.

A total of 19,832 residents have recovered.

Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The community’s total is now 16,341.

There were no new death certificates received by the LLCHD. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the county remains at 73.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.