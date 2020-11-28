Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Colder and windy Sunday in store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Plentiful sunshine warmed us well into the mid to upper-50s this afternoon, with Omaha Eppley Airfield hitting 60°! Our average high for this time of year is 42°. I hope you enjoyed the beautiful day, as changes are on the way beginning Sunday.

Forecast tonight into Sunday morning (WOWT)

A cold front will moved through late Saturday night, with winds picking up behind. NNW winds could gust up to 45 mph throughout Sunday, making for a blustery second half of the weekend. Highs will only top out around the 40° mark, likely in the early afternoon. Due to the gusty winds, feels-like temperatures will likely be in the 20s and lower-30s all day.

The workweek will start out on a chilly note, with morning lows Monday near 20°. Wind chills will be in the low to mid-teens, so you’ll want to bundle up! Lots of sunshine returns Monday, but highs will struggle to warm out of the 30s.

More highs in the 30s and 40s take us through the rest of the extended forecast, with the dry trend continuing.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

You can keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.