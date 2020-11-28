Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Beautiful Saturday ahead! Colder and windy Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting off Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Plentiful sunshine will warm us well into the mid to upper-50s this afternoon, with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Enjoy this warmth! Our average high for this time of year is 42°.
Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with lows around 30°. A cold front will move through late tonight into early Sunday morning, with winds picking up behind the front. NNW winds could gust up to 40 mph throughout Sunday, making for a blustery second half of the weekend. Highs will only top out around the 40° mark, likely in the early afternoon.
The workweek will start out on a chilly note, with morning lows Monday near 20°. Wind chills will be in the low to mid-teens, so you’ll want to bundle up! Lots of sun returns Monday, but highs will struggle to warm out of the 30s.
More highs in the 30s and 40s take us through the rest of the extended forecast, with the dry trend continuing.
You can keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.