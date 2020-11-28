Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Beautiful Saturday ahead! Colder and windy Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting off Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Plentiful sunshine will warm us well into the mid to upper-50s this afternoon, with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Enjoy this warmth! Our average high for this time of year is 42°.

Saturday's hour by hour forecast
Saturday's hour by hour forecast(WOWT)

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with lows around 30°. A cold front will move through late tonight into early Sunday morning, with winds picking up behind the front. NNW winds could gust up to 40 mph throughout Sunday, making for a blustery second half of the weekend. Highs will only top out around the 40° mark, likely in the early afternoon.

The workweek will start out on a chilly note, with morning lows Monday near 20°. Wind chills will be in the low to mid-teens, so you’ll want to bundle up! Lots of sun returns Monday, but highs will struggle to warm out of the 30s.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

More highs in the 30s and 40s take us through the rest of the extended forecast, with the dry trend continuing.

You can keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

