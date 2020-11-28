Old Market businesses face challenges on Small Business Saturday, find new ways to appeal to shoppers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “The holiday weekend and small business Saturday is usually, one of the busiest days for us that we have,” says Chip Allen, Old Market Association President

This year—things looked different during Small Business Saturday in the Old Market.

“How it usually goes—it’s definitely not as crowded and there’s not as much going on this year,” says Nathan Tweedy, Vitale pastry chef.

The day typically kicks off with a festival.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions -- that wasn’t a reality for this year’s event.

“It’s made for a challenging year to not have the festival-type atmosphere. This has been a challenge since March since this all really began. You want individuals to come out and you want individuals to represent our businesses and, to patron our businesses but at the same time you want individuals to be safe and trying to find new and unique ways to do that,” says Allen.

Many still came out to support their favorite local shops.

And business owners in the Old Market say they are trying to come up with new ways to be able to serve everyone.

Many businesses are even doing carry out for all items.

“Curbside pick up, definitely. All you have to do is call ahead let us know what you want. They can look online and we will be happy to order things for them or send them wherever they need to,” says Lynn Mills, Overland Sales Associate.

Shoppers say it’s more important than ever to support our small businesses.

“I think right now especially to help us get through this pandemic, I mean even just one thing or exposing them online or Instagram or Facebook. Just anything you can do. It doesn’t really take much out of your day,” says Sarah Hobson, shopper.

Businesses in the old market encouraged social distancing and masks throughout the day.

Some stores even had people wait in line outside to reduce the number of people indoors.

