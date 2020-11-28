Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Sacramento mall on Black Friday has killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall.

Fire officials tell KPIX-TV that one person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days.

Police say the suspect fled and there’s no active threat at the mall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Friday Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1,946 new cases, 4 deaths
Nebraska’s on the cusp of triggering another round of COVID-19 restrictions; just 69...
Nebraska Medicine warns of post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Source: MGN
Iowa beats the Huskers 26-20 with a turnover in the final two minutes
The Fremont City Council passed a city-wide directive health measure Friday morning requiring...
Fremont mask directive goes into effect 12:01 AM Saturday
Hy-vee mask sign
Why 15 minutes? Health officials explain part of Iowa’s mask mandate

Latest News

FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Weekend forecast
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Beautiful Saturday ahead! Colder and windy Sunday
Saturday, November 28th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler