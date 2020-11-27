Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Fog & frost to start but warming sunshine wins out

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:38 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s rather chilly out the door again today with fog and frost forming in the area. It is cold enough for some of that to collect on elevated surfaces and cause slick spots on roads again this morning. Watch for those on bridges and overpasses up until the 9am hour.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

A light northwest breeze today at 5-15 mph will become southwesterly tonight and eventually bring in even warmer air for Saturday. Highs Saturday will make a run at 60 degrees but likely fall just short in most areas. Sunday high temps will reach the lower 40s around noon before a north wind kicks in and gusts to near 40 mph during the afternoon. That will send temps falling during the afternoon as well. All that sets the stage for a colder start to next week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

