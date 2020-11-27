Iowa beats the Huskers 26-20 with a turnover in the final two minutes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - Another tight one between these two rivals, as Iowa makes the plays late to win 26-20.

With Adrian Martinez back starting the first play was a positive one, an instant improvement over last week but the Huskers did not pick up a first down on the first possession. They did on the second but then punted three plays later.

Luke McCaffrey came in for the third drive and brought a spark. That drive led to a Connor Culp field goal pulling the Huskers to within seven points 10-3.

Second quarter, Dicaprio Bootle delivered his first career interception, Luke and the offense turned that into a field goal. They trailed 10-6 after Connor Culp put it through from 39 yards.

Iowa then kicked a field goal and then Martinez returned, leading the Huskers down the field despite two bad Cam Jurgens snaps. Cam was pulled, Matt Farniok moved to center, moments later Adrian scored a one yard touchdown tying the game at 13. Cam returned to center in the second half.

Nebraska received the opening kickoff of the second half and put together an eight play yard 70 drive. Rahmir Johnson finished it off with a 12 yard touchdown drive, giving the Huskers a 20-13 lead. Iowa responded on its next drive, Mekhi Sargent scored a three yard touchdown tying the game at 20.

In the fourth quarter Iowa added two field goals, even with that, the Huskers had the ball with minutes to go. Martinez was hit in the pocket and the ball was intercepted. That was it, the Huskers lose the turnover battle 2-1. Nebraska falls to 1-4.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.