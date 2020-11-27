Friday Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1,946 new cases, 4 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 1,946 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

“The state has informed us one private lab has reported more than 750 cases in the last two days that date back to October,” the DCHD stated in their report.

The new community total is 38,825 positive cases.

Four new deaths have been reported. Two men over the age of 65 and two women over the age of 80 have died. The total number of deaths is now 318.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 73 percent occupancy, with 400 beds available.

ICU beds are occupied at 71 percent with 96 beds available. There are 403 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 106 receiving ICU treatment.

A total of 19,832 residents have recovered.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily.

