Advertisement

Friday Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1,946 new cases, 4 deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 1,946 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

“The state has informed us one private lab has reported more than 750 cases in the last two days that date back to October,” the DCHD stated in their report.

The new community total is 38,825 positive cases.

Four new deaths have been reported. Two men over the age of 65 and two women over the age of 80 have died. The total number of deaths is now 318.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 73 percent occupancy, with 400 beds available.

ICU beds are occupied at 71 percent with 96 beds available. There are 403 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 106 receiving ICU treatment.

A total of 19,832 residents have recovered.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Nov. 27 COVID-19 update
Nov. 24 COVID-19 update
Nov. 23 COVID-19 update
Nov. 22 COVID-19 update
Nov. 21 COVID-19 update
Nov. 20 COVID-19 update
Nov. 19 COVID-19 update
Nov. 18 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s on the cusp of triggering another round of COVID-19 restrictions; just 69...
Nebraska Medicine warns of post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Source: MGN
Iowa beats the Huskers 26-20 with a turnover in the final two minutes
The Fremont City Council passed a city-wide directive health measure Friday morning requiring...
Fremont mask directive goes into effect 12:01 AM Saturday
Hy-vee mask sign
Why 15 minutes? Health officials explain part of Iowa’s mask mandate

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Emergency meeting called on COVID-19 vaccine
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving
In this Nov. 12, 2020, photo, University of Vermont students walk through a tent leading to a...
US colleges mull new virus protocols for students’ return
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks