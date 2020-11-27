Fremont mask directive goes into effect 12:01 AM Saturday

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Fremont City Council passed a city-wide directive health measure Friday morning requiring people ages 5 and older to wear masks.

The directive goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s a very difficult decision and a very difficult time for the citizens of Fremont,” says Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman.

This morning the Fremont board of health passed the facemask directive.

The directive is set to expire at the end of January.

Leaders say they decided to go with a directive over an ordinance because they didn’t want to have to fine people for not wearing one.

“It’s going to take education. It’s not going to happen overnight but our hope is that the people of Fremont, which they’ve done a tremendous job already, but that the people of Fremont will take this seriously as we move forward,” says Getzschman.

Business owners like Vince O’Connor say this directive should have happened a long time ago.

But, O’Connor says he thinks the directive will help in the effort to keep Fremont healthy.

“You do this for four to six weeks, you slow down something and it will help everybody,” says Vince O’Connor, Yankee Peddler West Owner.

Leaders say the goal is to have everyone step up and wear a mask in public places where they cannot socially distance themselves.

The board of health will be meeting again next Friday.

They will look at how well the directive has been working at that point.

“We’ll see how this measure has worked. If need be then if they don’t feel it’s working at all and a mandate would be required then we would go to a mandate. Which would be something you would actually put a fine on,” says Getzschman.

People likely will not be fined through the directive.

Leaders say if people do not follow the directive an ordinance will be voted on, then people could be fined for not wearing a mask.

A PDF file of the directive in full detail can be read here.

The directive will continue to be enforced through Jan. 31, 2021 unless renewed, extended or terminated by another order.

