David’s Evening Forecast - Warming up nicely for Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a light west to southwest breeze finally helped to bring in a bit of a warm up this afternoon. Temperatures topping 50 degrees today, the warmest we have been since Sunday. However, with clear skies and light winds we will cool off quickly this evening. Expected temperatures to dip back into the 30s by 7pm, with low 30s by 10pm. Skies remain clear for most of the night, but a south breeze slowly increases by morning. That will help to keep us from getting too cold, but it will still drop into the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

After a cold start, we should see another nice warm up Saturday afternoon. Lots of sunshine and a southwest wind will push us back to near 50 by Noon, with highs in the upper 50s for the metro area! Temperatures may top out near 60 for parts of southern and southeaster Nebraska, generally south of I-80. Unfortunately, the warmth doesn’t stick around all weekend. A cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing strong north winds. We could see gusts over 40mph at times on Sunday, especially in the morning. Temperatures will try to warm to near 40, but likely fall back into the 30s for the afternoon.

Cooler weather will rule for most of next week. Monday will likely be the chilliest with highs only in the mid 30s. Low to mid 40s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing clouds, especially on Wednesday. A storm system will pass by the region Wednesday through Friday, but at the moment it appears it will stay too far south to bring any moisture to the Omaha metro. As a result, the extended forecast is mostly dry and cool through the first week of December.

