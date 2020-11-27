Advertisement

Alex Trebek: Be thankful, keep the faith

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Alex Trebek asked people to “be thankful” and “keep the faith” in a Thanksgiving message recorded shortly before the “Jeopardy!” host’s death.

Jeopardy Productions, Inc. released footage of his message, taken during a taping of the show.

“Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen,” Trebek said. “You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing.

“Keep the faith. We are going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it.”

Trebek died Nov. 8 at the age of 80. The host of “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

His final episodes are scheduled to air the week of Jan. 4.

Record-holding contestant Ken Jennings has been announced as the first of multiple planned interim hosts until a permanent one is hired.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Friday Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1,946 new cases, 4 deaths
Nebraska’s on the cusp of triggering another round of COVID-19 restrictions; just 69...
Nebraska Medicine warns of post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Source: MGN
Iowa beats the Huskers 26-20 with a turnover in the final two minutes
The Fremont City Council passed a city-wide directive health measure Friday morning requiring...
Fremont mask directive goes into effect 12:01 AM Saturday
Hy-vee mask sign
Why 15 minutes? Health officials explain part of Iowa’s mask mandate

Latest News

FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Weekend forecast
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Beautiful Saturday ahead! Colder and windy Sunday
Saturday, November 28th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting