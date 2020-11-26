Volunteers step up for Salvation Army’s Turkeyfest in Omaha on Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is the 29th year for the Salvation Army’s Turkeyfest, the Army delivers hundreds of meals to senior citizens in the metro area.

Because of the pandemic new event safety protocols have been put in place.

The event will look different this year, but one thing will remain the same because not even the virus can stop the spirit of giving and helping others today.

More social distancing, and fewer volunteers in the Kroc Center Kitchen this year.

“You need to help out‚ that’s just what I like to do,” said volunteer for more than 20 years Debbie Grady. “This is my town -- I like to take care of it and you know everybody’s your neighbor so we need to take care of each other -- especially now. It’s important to help each other out.”

This year Debbie brought her son Dan along to volunteer some of his time to help feed others.

“Giving back makes me feel good and when she asked me if I wanted to help out this year I was like yeah, definitely,” Dan Grady said.

There are hundreds of volunteers who make the Salvation Army’s Turkeyfest go.

Volunteers running an assembly line serving up thanksgiving dinner for close to 1,000 seniors this year.

“We are so very grateful for our volunteers who step up to support this event. Some of them have been doing it for 29 years and then we’re also grateful for those who financially support this effort,” said Major Adam Moore with the Salvation Army.

Outside of the Kroc Center, more volunteers were lining up to pick up meals to drop off around the city.

The pandemic may have changed the way we celebrate Thanksgiving this year, but it did not change the spirit of volunteers determined to help others.

The Salvation Army says it takes about 200 volunteers to feed close to 1,000 senior citizens this year

