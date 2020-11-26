Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Sunshine returns Friday with warmer weather Saturday!

Happy Thanksgiving!
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After starting off the week with multiple cloudy, dreary days, it’s been nice to see the return of the sunshine! We started the holiday with temperatures near 30°, frost on windshields, and some slick spots on the roads. Sunny skies warmed us well into the 40s, with high clouds moving in for the afternoon.

These clouds will stick with us this evening before clearing out overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper-20s with lighter winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night into Friday morning
Thursday night into Friday morning(WOWT)

Plentiful sunshine returns Friday, with very similar high temperatures in the mid to upper-40s. We’ll warm things up with a southwesterly wind Saturday, as highs climb into the mid to upper-50s! This warm-up will be short-lived, however, as a cold front drops us back into the lower-40s Sunday.

In addition to colder temperatures Sunday, winds will also be higher. We’ll likely see gusts up to 40 mph, so it won’t make for the nicest day outdoors.

Things continue to cool off into Monday, with highs struggling to get past the freezing mark. We’ll likely drop into the teens both Monday and Tuesday mornings, as well.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Good news is we’re looking at many sunny days in this extended forecast. First chance of any kind of precipitation would be next Thursday, with a system to our south. We’ll keep you posted.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

