Garage fire near 28th Avenue and Browne Street injures 2

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Dispatch tells Six News that two people were taken to the hospital after a garage fire near 28th Avenue and Browne Street.

The fire erupted a little before 3 a.m. Thursday.

We’re told one person has critical injuries-- the other person has less severe injuries.

No identities have been released at this time.

So far, we haven’t learned the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.