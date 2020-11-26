Advertisement

Garage fire near 28th Avenue and Browne Street injures 2

Two people injured in early morning fire
Garage fire near 28th Avenue and Browne Street
Garage fire near 28th Avenue and Browne Street(WOWT)
By Evan Hummel
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:32 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Dispatch tells Six News that two people were taken to the hospital after a garage fire near 28th Avenue and Browne Street.

The fire erupted a little before 3 a.m. Thursday.

We’re told one person has critical injuries-- the other person has less severe injuries.

No identities have been released at this time.

So far, we haven’t learned the cause of the fire.

