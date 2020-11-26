Advertisement

Couple finds walls of whisky in new home

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple in New York got quite the surprise when they moved into their new home.

Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker say they found more than 66 bottles of Scotch whisky hidden in the walls and floorboards during renovations.

The home dates to the era of prohibition and was built by a notorious bootlegger.

The couple did some digging on the old homeowner, and now they’re documenting the history on Instagram.

As for the unopened bottles, the couple plans to sell them.

Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Friday Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1,946 new cases, 4 deaths
Nebraska’s on the cusp of triggering another round of COVID-19 restrictions; just 69...
Nebraska Medicine warns of post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Source: MGN
Iowa beats the Huskers 26-20 with a turnover in the final two minutes
The Fremont City Council passed a city-wide directive health measure Friday morning requiring...
Fremont mask directive goes into effect 12:01 AM Saturday
Hy-vee mask sign
Why 15 minutes? Health officials explain part of Iowa’s mask mandate

Latest News

FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Weekend forecast
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Beautiful Saturday ahead! Colder and windy Sunday
Saturday, November 28th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting