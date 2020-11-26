Athlete of the week: Elkhorn’s Grant Gutschow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elkhorn has been a power in Class B and that continues this year after the Antlers won yet another state championship. There was a lot of adjusting through out the season, the Antlers kept a good approach and that gave them a chance, a chance to host a state championship game.

Just a week before the game, the NSAA learned they would not be able to host the games inside Memorial Stadium. They used the home sites instead, the highest seed hosted, that meant Elkhorn could win one on their home field for the first time since 1992.

To do that, they needed a complete performance. Grant Gutschow did his part and more at quarterback. Grant scored three touchdowns on the ground and threw one to the end zone. It was quite the performance for the senior quarterback who has aspirations of playing next year in college. It’s rare to win your last game, it’s even rarer to do it as senior.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.