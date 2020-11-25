Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office plans memorial to victims of crime

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County is preparing to honor the victims of two brutal murders nearly 4 decades ago.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said doing this will make sure their story is not forgotten.

“I’ve never seen anything like that since,” Davis recalled.

It’s some of the darkest days in the history of Sarpy County.

Davis was among hundreds of officials who chased nearly 3,000 tips about 37 years ago concerning the murder of two boys.

The crimes shocked families across the Heartland.

“Nobody was out riding a bike, nobody was out sledding, kids weren’t out in the yard -- they weren’t allowed to. Very few people walked to school,” Davis said.

13-year-old Danny Joe Eberle was delivering newspapers when he disappeared in September of 1983.

Three months later, 12-year-old Christopher Walden disappeared while walking to school.

Each time, law enforcement found the body just days after the disappearance.

Their work led to the killer, with so much heartache along the way.

“The most important thing is the victims. Some of those people will never be the same, I know that for a fact,” Davis said.

To honor victims of crime and what they endure, the Sarpy County Commissioners authorized a memorial statue Tuesday, proposed by Davis and Leadership Sarpy.

“Before the sheriff brought it up, I wasn’t aware of it. It’s exactly what he was speaking to -- that we’re getting so far away from the case that we don’t remember it as much as other generations,” said Jordan Runnels with Leadership Sarpy.

While most of the boys’ family members have moved away from Nebraska, they were asked about it and approved the memorial, which will share their stories and the county’s commitment to justice.

The design is underway and it will be built at the Sarpy County Courthouse complex. Fundraising is underway for the memorial.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Foundation fund is accepting donations.

