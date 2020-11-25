Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain to the south as we wait for sunshine to return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain and some wet snow is south of the metro and moving east this morning. That will keep most of the rain out of Omaha today. We’ll start cloudy and damp though as we wait for some afternoon sunshine. That will allow us to hit the lower 40s for a high today.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Gusty winds up to 25 mph are possible this morning but will decrease pretty quickly as the rain and clouds exit east. That will set the stage for a great day on Thanksgiving. Highs will reach the lower 50s in the afternoon with sunshine expected most of Thanksgiving. A bit of a southwest wind will become northwest late at 10-20 mph as well.

Thanksgiving forecast (WOWT)

Highs in the 40s and 50s are likely right through the long holiday weekend with dry conditions as well. Keep up to date on the latest forecast here.

