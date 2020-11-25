Advertisement

Nugent: A couple of the Huskers weaknesses play right into the Hawkeyes hands

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost talks to players during the second quarter of a...
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost talks to players during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/Pool via Ohio State Athletics)(Joshua A. Bickel | Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispat)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - To have a shot at winning this game, to be in it, in the second half here’s what has to happen. The offense has to take care of the ball, before getting beat 5-0 in the turnover battle last week against Illinois Nebraska forced as many turnovers as it gave up, 5-5. Now that number is 10-5. Which is 118th best in the country, not a recipe for success. Iowa on the other side has a +7 turnover margin. They get after you a lot like Northwestern and rarely give the ball up.

The running defense has to improve, especially big chunk plays. If the Huskers can eliminate the big ones the numbers will improve greatly. As it is, they’re allowing 223 yards per game which is second worst in the conference and 115th in the nation. Iowa has a good running game, but not great. They go for 181 a game. The Huskers will be challenged again.

Nebraska needs points, the offense is only delivering 20 a game. The defense scored in the only win, NU has to find a way to win without a defensive touchdown. The team is 106th in the nation in scoring offense.

NU is only averaging 176 yards a game through the air. That’s not ideal but there are paths to victory and the Huskers threw for even less than that in the win against Penn State. Luke had 152 passing yards on 21 attempts that day. To get away with it the defense needs to impact the game in a big way and it did against the Nittany Lions. You can rely on that though from an offensive perspective, the offense needs explosion plays, which have been rare this year.

Third down, it’s bad on both sides. The offense is only converting 32%, that’s 111th in the nation. The defense is giving up first downs 54% of the time, that’s 121st in the nation. You can’t win like this, it wears a defense down. The defense itself only gets off the field half the time which leads to more work plus the offense struggles to put drives together that chew up the clock. Therefore the blackshirts aren’t spending much time on the sideline catching it’s breathe. It’s ugly but there’s hope, Iowa isn’t too good here either. The Hawkeyes are in the bottom half of the Big Ten on both sides of the ball on third down.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, released photos while reporting...
Omaha Police chief sheds light on traffic stop, shooting of Kenneth Jones
Gov. Ricketts responds to questions about his appearance in group photos
Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska’s efforts to slow COVID-19 spread
Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect facing nine charges in Sarpy County

Latest News

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 Nebraska FB vs Illinois Nebraska...
Nugent: A bad season is the last the last thing the program needs, could damage belief
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 Nebraska FB vs Illinois Nebraska...
Huskers look to turn the page, prepare for Black Friday matchup against Iowa
Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Isaac Gifford #23 Nebraska FB vs Illinois Nebraska...
Nugent: A Monday through Friday lack of urgency
Source: Husker Athletics
Huskers struggle mightily in loss to Illinois